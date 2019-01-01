New York Mets

North Jersey
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper ejected from game against New York Mets

The all-star slugger was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in Monday's game against the Mets at Citi Field.

Tweets

    David Lennon @DPLennon 2m
    Jake Arrieta on #Phillies overall: “We were flat from start to finish,” Arrieta said. “Two-hour delay. It doesn’t matter. We need to be ready to play. We weren’t and it showed.”
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 2m
    Jeff McNeil has gone 28-58 (.483) in 15 career games against the Phillies. That is the highest average since at least 1913 against the Phils (min. 50 at-bats). #Mets
    David Lennon @DPLennon 4m
    Jake Arrieta not pleased with #Phillies effort tonight — or Bryce Harper’s behavior. “We need him in rightfield,” Arrieta said. “I don’t care how bad the umpire is. We need him in rightfield and he wasn’t there. That hurts.”
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 5m
    Alonso said he was in survival mode in that at-bat against Arrieta. Keeps saying it was a good pitch. "Like wow how did that happen?"
    New York Mets @Mets 8m
    1-2-3. @SugarDiaz39 came with the filth for the #MetsWin.
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 8m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jeff McNeil had a postgame x-ray on his hand, but feels completely fine. His HBP glanced off a fingernail and brushed his other hand as well. Merely a flesh wound.
