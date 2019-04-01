New York Mets
Good Matz And Competent Defense Return
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 10m
Recently, the Mets pitchers have been struggling mightily. While the pitchers have their own share of the blame, part of their struggles have emanated from just horrific defense behind them. The Me…
Tweets
Jake Arrieta on #Phillies overall: “We were flat from start to finish,” Arrieta said. “Two-hour delay. It doesn’t matter. We need to be ready to play. We weren’t and it showed.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Jeff McNeil has gone 28-58 (.483) in 15 career games against the Phillies. That is the highest average since at least 1913 against the Phils (min. 50 at-bats). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Jake Arrieta not pleased with #Phillies effort tonight — or Bryce Harper’s behavior. “We need him in rightfield,” Arrieta said. “I don’t care how bad the umpire is. We need him in rightfield and he wasn’t there. That hurts.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Alonso said he was in survival mode in that at-bat against Arrieta. Keeps saying it was a good pitch. "Like wow how did that happen?"Beat Writer / Columnist
1-2-3. @SugarDiaz39 came with the filth for the #MetsWin.Official Team Account
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jeff McNeil had a postgame x-ray on his hand, but feels completely fine. His HBP glanced off a fingernail and brushed his other hand as well. Merely a flesh wound.Beat Writer / Columnist
