Steven Matz dominates Phillies over 6 innings

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- The whispers can stop now. The grumbles can cease. The worries about Steven Matz’s season, if not his pitching aptitude, seem a bit silly in the context of what happened Monday: Six days after failing to record an out during an eight-run...

Tweets

    David Lennon @DPLennon 44s
    Jake Arrieta on #Phillies overall: “We were flat from start to finish,” Arrieta said. “Two-hour delay. It doesn’t matter. We need to be ready to play. We weren’t and it showed.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 1m
    Jeff McNeil has gone 28-58 (.483) in 15 career games against the Phillies. That is the highest average since at least 1913 against the Phils (min. 50 at-bats). #Mets
    Blogger / Podcaster
    David Lennon @DPLennon 3m
    Jake Arrieta not pleased with #Phillies effort tonight — or Bryce Harper’s behavior. “We need him in rightfield,” Arrieta said. “I don’t care how bad the umpire is. We need him in rightfield and he wasn’t there. That hurts.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 4m
    Alonso said he was in survival mode in that at-bat against Arrieta. Keeps saying it was a good pitch. "Like wow how did that happen?"
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    New York Mets @Mets 7m
    1-2-3. @SugarDiaz39 came with the filth for the #MetsWin.
    Official Team Account
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 7m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jeff McNeil had a postgame x-ray on his hand, but feels completely fine. His HBP glanced off a fingernail and brushed his other hand as well. Merely a flesh wound.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
