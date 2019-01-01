New York Mets
Steven Matz dominates Phillies over 6 innings
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4m
NEW YORK -- The whispers can stop now. The grumbles can cease. The worries about Steven Matz’s season, if not his pitching aptitude, seem a bit silly in the context of what happened Monday: Six days after failing to record an out during an eight-run...
Jake Arrieta on #Phillies overall: “We were flat from start to finish,” Arrieta said. “Two-hour delay. It doesn’t matter. We need to be ready to play. We weren’t and it showed.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Jeff McNeil has gone 28-58 (.483) in 15 career games against the Phillies. That is the highest average since at least 1913 against the Phils (min. 50 at-bats). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Jake Arrieta not pleased with #Phillies effort tonight — or Bryce Harper’s behavior. “We need him in rightfield,” Arrieta said. “I don’t care how bad the umpire is. We need him in rightfield and he wasn’t there. That hurts.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Alonso said he was in survival mode in that at-bat against Arrieta. Keeps saying it was a good pitch. "Like wow how did that happen?"Beat Writer / Columnist
1-2-3. @SugarDiaz39 came with the filth for the #MetsWin.Official Team Account
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jeff McNeil had a postgame x-ray on his hand, but feels completely fine. His HBP glanced off a fingernail and brushed his other hand as well. Merely a flesh wound.Beat Writer / Columnist
