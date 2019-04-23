New York Mets

WFAN
43026997_thumbnail

Harper Angrily Confronts Ump, Phillies Fall To Mets 5-1

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 1m

Bryce Harper bolted from the bench to angrily confront the plate umpire after being ejected, and it took three members of the Philadelphia Phillies to hold back the enraged slugger Monday night in a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets.

