New York Mets

The Comeback
43027946_thumbnail

Jake Arrieta rips Bryce Harper for getting ejected, rips Phillies’ effort in loss to Mets

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 3m

Jake Arrieta is known for being as straightforward as they come in MLB, and that was certainly the case on Monday night after the Philadelphia Phillies’ 5-1 loss to the New York Mets. Arrieta was the starting pitcher for Philadelphia, and was quite...

Tweets