New York Mets

The Mets Police
43031419_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: first place Mets win late night game!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I watched exactly one play which happened to be the Phillies’ HR (Gary Trackwalled it) and went to bed.  I am not sure what the point of playing a game at 8:45pm ever is as it really isn’t enjoyable for anyone from fans to...

Tweets