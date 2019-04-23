New York Mets

Matt Harvey pitched vs. the Yankees – here’s the real deal recap of his outing

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

Well it was Matt Harvey’s dream come true.  Here he was on a baseball field with the New York Yankees! As for me, this was a great way to recap because I taped the game on Youtube TV and found out I could play it at 2x and just get to the good parts...

