Mets Minors Recap: Kay Strikes Out 10 in One-Hitter

by: Teddy Klein Mets Merized Online 7m

Syracuse 7 (11-7), Buffalo 3 Box ScoreSS Danny Espinosa 1 for 3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB, K .236/.311/.4001B Travis Taijeron 2 for 4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 K .265/.383/.7552B Dilson Herrera 1 fo

