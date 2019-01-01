New York Mets

Jake Arrieta Was Quite Peeved At Bryce Harper For Getting Ejected

Tom Ley

The Phillies were meek losers in New York last night, going down 5-1 to the Mets while putting together just three hits. It was the kind of game that can produce a lot of frustration; it did that for Bryce Harper, who got ejected for arguing balls...

