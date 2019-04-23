New York Mets
Rosario’s Kids
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police
Mets Insiders tell me… On Tuesday, April 23, Amed Rosario will kick off Rosario’s Kids, which aims to impact the lives of children through sport and mentorship…The boys and girls from the El Puente Leadership Center will enjoy Fan Fest and then head...
