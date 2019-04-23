New York Mets

The Mets Police
Rosario’s Kids

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

Mets Insiders tell me… On Tuesday, April 23, Amed Rosario will kick off Rosario’s Kids, which aims to impact the lives of children through sport and mentorship…The boys and girls from the El Puente Leadership Center will enjoy Fan Fest and then head...

