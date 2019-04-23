New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
Mets Injury Update – 4/23/2019

by: Alex Zeller

So far in 2019 organizationally there are some injuries affecting all levels of the New York Mets. Here is the latest on who is injured, and what their status is:   New York Mets (MLB): 2B Robinson Canó – Canó was hit by a pitch in 4/21’s game...

