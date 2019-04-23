New York Mets
Mets Injury Update – 4/23/2019
by: Alex Zeller — Amazin' Prospects 13m
So far in 2019 organizationally there are some injuries affecting all levels of the New York Mets. Here is the latest on who is injured, and what their status is: New York Mets (MLB): 2B Robinson Canó – Canó was hit by a pitch in 4/21’s game...
