New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Blogger Roundtable: Which NL East Team Scares You Most?
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
It has been less than a month, but the Mets have already faced each National League opponent at least once. As anticipated, the Mets beat up on the Marlins. Against the tougher teams in the divisio…
Tweets
-
RT @cdgoldstein: .@Matt_Winkelman investigates Chris Paddack's progression and looks at past elite pitching prospects and how they arrived in the majors to see if skipping the upper minors is meaningful or a trend: https://t.co/vOXUuN9N6k https://t.co/fkV8sjL5vUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @baseballpro: Notes From the Field: April 23, 2019 ($) by the Baseball Prospectus Prospect Team https://t.co/GdgwoVJjczBlogger / Podcaster
-
This Pete Alonso swing resulted in a double off the bat at 98 mph. How? "I just closed my eyes and flicked my wrist." “****, he’s so strong, all he’s got to do is get wood on anything and the ball jumps off his bat." https://t.co/kiTdizjOMqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
cc: @GioWFANI will give the pizza invite serious consideration. Dave and I will have to compare our summer schedules.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nice to see Seth Lugo’s avg. spin rate on his curve trending in the right direction. Lugo’s avg. spin rate on his curve this year is 3,218 rpm, behind only Ryan Pressly (3,262). #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This #RealSports clip is pretty wild. https://t.co/AOY9xsFEGABlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets