New York Mets

Metsblog
43039932_thumbnail

With Jake Arrieta bashing Bryce Harper, how Phillies volatility could benefit the Mets

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 11m

Bryce Harper's first ejection as a Phillie worked out nicely for the Mets, but in the long run it might have been a night the Phillies will remember as a tone-setter for the season.

Tweets