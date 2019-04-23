New York Mets

Mets’ Robinson Cano joins fight against Modern-Day Slavery

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

CANÓ JOINS FIGHT AGAINST MODERN-DAY SLAVERY: The Mets and Robinson Canó have joined forces with Strike Out Slavery, rallying fans to attend Strike Out Slavery on Saturday, June 8…The day will begin with a pre-game awareness festival held in front of...

