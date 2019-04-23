New York Mets

Pete Alonso Could be One of the Most Exciting Power Hitters We’ve Seen in a Long Time

by: Quinn Allen Baseball Essential

Nicknamed 'Pete the Polar Bear' for his big 6-foot-3, 245 pound build at just 24 years old, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has taken the big leagues by storm in 2019. Through 22 games Alonso has already clubbed eight homers, which is tied...

