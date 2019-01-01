New York Mets

Metsblog
43045054_thumbnail

In need of pitching help, here's what it could cost Mets to trade for Madison Bumgarner

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

There are options on the free-agent market, such as Gio Gonzalez, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel, but Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen may also want to reach out to the Giants.

Tweets