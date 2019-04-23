New York Mets

The Mets Police
43047259_thumbnail

BREAKING: I have been Unblocked by Todd Frazier! Not sad!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Hmmm, should I fall for this?  He’s blocked me three times previously. What do you make of this?  Does Todd want to be friends?  Does he want me to focus on other things to tweet about?  Should I take the olive branch? I think he should follow me as...

Tweets