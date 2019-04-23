New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets pitcher on his amazin’ weight loss and transformation
by: Kirsten Fleming — New York Post 4m
He’s putting the flexing into Flexen. Mets pitcher Chris Flexen arrived at spring training this year 30 pounds lighter than last season, and more chiseled than ever. The 24-year-old — who is
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Zack Wheeler with a 2-run double to RF in the second. That's Wheeler's 2nd hit of the season, & first for extra-bases. He now has 11 career RBI, making him the 31st #Mets pitcher to reach double-digit RBI. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Zack Wheeler helps himself out with a two-out, two-run double down the right-field line and then scores the Mets' third run of the inning when Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez lets Brandon Nimmo's routine grounder scoot under his legs. https://t.co/PdfcPSNGNkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Gotta keep that glove down. Mets take a 3-0 lead!TV / Radio Network
-
Gets by Hernandez (Cesar, not Keith). 3-0 Mets in 2nd.TV / Radio Network
-
It's raining, a memoir.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets