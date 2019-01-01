New York Mets
Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión Hats, Ranked
by: Shep McAllister to Deadspin — Deadspin 1m
Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversíon (The Fun Cup) is the rare minor league baseball promotion that’s actually good. This season, 72 teams from every level of the minors will set aside certain game nights to completely transform their team...
Tweets
Blogger / Podcaster
Zack Wheeler with a 2-run double to RF in the second. That's Wheeler's 2nd hit of the season, & first for extra-bases. He now has 11 career RBI, making him the 31st #Mets pitcher to reach double-digit RBI. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Zack Wheeler helps himself out with a two-out, two-run double down the right-field line and then scores the Mets' third run of the inning when Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez lets Brandon Nimmo's routine grounder scoot under his legs. https://t.co/PdfcPSNGNkBeat Writer / Columnist
Gotta keep that glove down. Mets take a 3-0 lead!TV / Radio Network
Gets by Hernandez (Cesar, not Keith). 3-0 Mets in 2nd.TV / Radio Network
It's raining, a memoir.Beat Writer / Columnist
