New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43050763_thumbnail

Zack Wheeler hits first career homer

by: N/A MLB: Mets 7m

Zack Wheeler was firing on all cylinders early in the Mets' game against the Phillies on Tuesday at Citi Field. In between cruising on the mound -- he struck out seven Phillies in a row at one point -- Wheeler flexed his muscles in the batter's box,...

Tweets