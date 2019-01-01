New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo exits with oblique injury

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 27s

NEW YORK -- Brandon Nimmo's disjointed season continued Tuesday, when he left the Mets' game against the Phillies at Citi Field due to left oblique discomfort. There was no immediate word as to the severity of the injury. Nimmo, who missed time last...

