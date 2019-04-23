New York Mets

New York Post
43050885_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo exits Mets game with left oblique ‘twinge’

by: Dan Martin New York Post 9m

Add Brandon Nimmo to the list of the Mets’ injury concerns. Nimmo left Tuesday’s game against the Phillies at Citi Field before the top of the fourth with a left oblique “twinge,” according to

Tweets