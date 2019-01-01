New York Mets

43051242_thumbnail

WATCH: Zack Wheeler's solo home run among Mets highlights vs. Phillies

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Zack Wheeler showed he can do it at the plate as well on Tuesday night, blasting an opposite field solo home run in the fourth inning off Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin to put the Mets up 4-0.

