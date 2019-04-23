New York Mets

Mets starter Zack Wheeler does it all with 7 shutout innings, homer and 3 RBIs in blowout of Phillies | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Updated April 23, 2019

Wheeler struck out 11 as the Mets routed the Phillies. Todd Frazier hit a grand slam in his second game of the season since being activated from the injured list.

