New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
40266513_thumbnail

Zack Wheeler accomplishes impressive feat with arm and bat

by: Gordon Dixon Larry Brown Sports 33s

Zack Wheeler became the first pitcher this season to accomplish a pretty impressive feat. During the New York Mets 9-0 win over Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Wheeler did it all. The Mets' starting pitcher earned the victory after throwing seven...

Tweets