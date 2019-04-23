New York Mets

Worst Mets Moment Ever: Lyin’ Todd Frazier hits a grand slam and Gary Cohen Trackwalls it

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

I hate everything here.  Why is Lyin’ Todd even playing?  Why is Gary mentioning the wall?   Sad. Break it open in grand style, @FlavaFraz21. ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/nxb1I86KGL — New York Mets (@Mets) April 24, 2019 Verdict:  Sterling. This call...

