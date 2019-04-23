New York Mets

WFAN
43053159_thumbnail

Wheeler Becomes MLB’s First ‘100-100’ Player As Mets Rout Phillies

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

Wheeler (2-2) became the first player in MLB this season to join the "100-100 club" — hitting his home run over 100 mph and also throwing a 100-mph pitch in the same game, according to Statcast.

Tweets