Zack Wheeler’s next step could be Mets’ staff ace
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 4s
What if it’s just Zack Wheeler’s turn to be the ace? Will that suffice in this killer National League East? We’ve seen stranger occurrences in baseball. The Mets enjoyed one of their most
Zack Wheeler became one of just 14 players to throw a ball at least 100 MPH and hit a ball with an exit velocity of over 100 MPH . Nate Eovaldi, Mike Foltynewicz & Noah Syndergaard are also on that list. #Mets https://t.co/gEmTYPRWtk
He was unstoppable https://t.co/7o45W2V1cU
Yep.Blazers' Enes Kanter after advancing to second round: "First, I would definitely like to thank the Knicks for waiving me." https://t.co/U7z68BAqsf
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our late edition @NYDNSports back page: Zack Wheeler does it all as Mets blank Phillies; Nets' season comes to disappointing end; Makeshift Yankees stay hot, survive Chad Green meltdown to beat Angels. -- https://t.co/fPjjqKY5Gz https://t.co/j4LBxe2q19
Vegas learns it's rigged that the house always wins.
