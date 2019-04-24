New York Mets

The Mets Police
43058571_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: It’s all about the Toddfather. Sad.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 52s

SLACKISH REACTION:  I am struggling to get attached to this first place team. I will readily admit it’s not you Mets, it’s me.  I got home from soccer and it was already 4-0 – MLB’s app and WOR’s wah-wah’s did a great job of helping me kick my Mets...

