MMN Recap: Syracuse Wins Fifth Straight

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Minors 33s

Syracuse  (12-7) 2, Buffalo (4-11) 0 BoxDrew Gagnon (2-0, 0.51 ERA): 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K, 2 BBArquimedes Caminero (0-0, 0.00 ERA): 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 KRyan O'Rourke (0-1, 3.72 ERA):

