New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Believe it or not? Determining which surprising starts are for real
by: Jonah Birenbaum — The Score 3m
A month's worth of data can often be misleading, especially at the beginning of the season.In 2006, Chris Shelton memorably clobbered 10 home runs in April. By season's end, his numbers were barely league average. Last year, Matt Carpenter carried a .
Tweets
-
The Mets decided against signing Gio Gonzalez because they're not sure he's a "meaningful upgrade" over Jason Vargas (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/H7rb6B3EuETV / Radio Network
-
It's not three years and four playoff wins for Russell Westbrook https://t.co/1fu8UgIzIWBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets miss out on Gio Gonzalez, who's headed back to Milwaukee. https://t.co/Zs9QzomfDUTV / Radio Network
-
How much of it is because of how Jason Vargas has pitched? Also: you got me wrong. I enjoy seeing the Mets crash and burn, so I'm not whining here. I'm positively giddy.@craigcalcaterra The Mets are in 1st place, and a lot of that is because they have tuned out the never-ending whine of Mets Twitter. Enough. If you’re not enjoying this ride, then go root for someone else. You giant whining babies.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Gonzalez Vargas Keuchel Kimbrel https://t.co/knqtvU8RhaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Zack Wheeler's 11Ks from last night (in 16 seconds).Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets