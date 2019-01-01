New York Mets

Metsblog
42959146_thumbnail

Latest on Mets target Gio Gonzalez: Free agent reportedly in agreement with Brewers

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

As Jason Vargas struggles, the Mets have remained in touch with free agent starting pitchers Gio Gonzalez and Dallas Keuchel. Here's the latest on Gonzalez...

Tweets