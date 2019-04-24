New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
43067651_thumbnail

New York Mets: You Gotta Believe in Jacob deGrom

by: Jaymin Bernhardt Fansided: Empire Writes Back 41s

New York Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom is on the injured list with a cranky elbow. Amazins fans can rest easy, he'll be back. New York Mets pitcher Jacob D...

Tweets