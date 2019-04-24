New York Mets: You Gotta Believe in Jacob deGrom

How much of it is because of how Jason Vargas has pitched? Also: you got me wrong. I enjoy seeing the Mets crash and burn, so I'm not whining here. I'm positively giddy.

(((MitchAmster))) craigcalcaterra The Mets are in 1st place, and a lot of that is because they have tuned out the never-ending whine of Mets Twitter. Enough. If you’re not enjoying this ride, then go root for someone else. You giant whining babies.