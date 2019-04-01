New York Mets

Mets Merized
43068131_thumbnail

MLB News: Brewers Agree to Deal with Gio Gonzalez

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 3m

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a one-year, $2MM deal with starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez. Rosenthal had previously tabbed the Brewers as "the f

Tweets