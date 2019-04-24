New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gil Must Go: 1969 Mets go Cruisin’ with Koosman
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Nothing to worry about last night with the One True Ace on the hill. Not even Jim Bunning could work his voodoo when we have Jerry Koosman dealing. I wish you Seaver bananas would come around and realize who the best pitcher on the staff is. Seaver
Tweets
-
The Mets decided against signing Gio Gonzalez because they're not sure he's a "meaningful upgrade" over Jason Vargas (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/H7rb6B3EuETV / Radio Network
-
It's not three years and four playoff wins for Russell Westbrook https://t.co/1fu8UgIzIWBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets miss out on Gio Gonzalez, who's headed back to Milwaukee. https://t.co/Zs9QzomfDUTV / Radio Network
-
How much of it is because of how Jason Vargas has pitched? Also: you got me wrong. I enjoy seeing the Mets crash and burn, so I'm not whining here. I'm positively giddy.@craigcalcaterra The Mets are in 1st place, and a lot of that is because they have tuned out the never-ending whine of Mets Twitter. Enough. If you’re not enjoying this ride, then go root for someone else. You giant whining babies.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Gonzalez Vargas Keuchel Kimbrel https://t.co/knqtvU8RhaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Zack Wheeler's 11Ks from last night (in 16 seconds).Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets