Report: Brewers sign Gio Gonzalez to one-year, $2 million deal to bolster rotation

The Brewers need starting pitching help, so they&#39;re turning to Gio Gonzalez.

    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 2m
    Almost ready for Round 2 https://t.co/4rVcobKaEb
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 3m
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 3m
    Mets did make a play for Gio, per a source. Brewers just were better situation all things considered. Mets did not make the type of push, though, that seem most wanted.
    Deesha Thosar @DeeshaThosar 3m
    Mike Mazzeo @MazzYahoo 3m
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 5m
    Mets lineup vs. Phillies tonight. No Brandon Nimmo, who has a left oblique issue of uncertain severity. LF Jeff McNeil RF Michael Conforto 2B Robinson Cano C Wilson Ramos 1B Dominic Smith 3B Todd Frazier SS Amed Rosario CF Juan Lagares P Jason Vargas
