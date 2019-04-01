New York Mets
Mets Pitching Staff Makes History on Offense
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 1m
After Zack Wheeler's home run on Tuesday night, The New York Mets became the first National League team since 1908 to have three different pitchers hit home runs in their first 25 games, per MLB
