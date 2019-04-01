New York Mets

Mets Pitching Staff Makes History on Offense

by: Pat Ragazzo

After Zack Wheeler's home run on Tuesday night, The New York Mets became the first National League team since 1908 to have three different pitchers hit home runs in their first 25 games, per MLB

    New York Post Sports @nypostsports
    Almost ready for Round 2 https://t.co/4rVcobKaEb
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron
    Wednesday #Mets lineup vs. #Phillies... Jeff McNeil – LF Michael Conforto – RF Robinson Canó – 2B Wilson Ramos - C Dominic Smith – 1B Todd Frazier – 3B Amed Rosario – SS Juan Lagares – CF Jason Vargas – LHP
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt
    Mets did make a play for Gio, per a source. Brewers just were better situation all things considered. Mets did not make the type of push, though, that seem most wanted.
    Deesha Thosar @DeeshaThosar
    #Mets lineup vs. Phillies looking for the sweep behind Jason Vargas ... Nimmo sidelined ... Rosario returns Jeff McNeil – LF Michael Conforto – RF Robinson Canó – 2B Wilson Ramos - C Dominic Smith – 1B Todd Frazier – 3B Amed Rosario – SS Juan Lagares – CF Jason Vargas – LHP
    Mike Mazzeo @MazzYahoo
    Mets vs. Phillies LF Jeff McNeil RF Michael Conforto 2B Robinson Cano C Wilson Ramos 1B Dominic Smith 3B Todd Frazier SS Amed Rosario CF Juan Lagares P Jason Vargas
    Tim Healey @timbhealey
    Mets lineup vs. Phillies tonight. No Brandon Nimmo, who has a left oblique issue of uncertain severity. LF Jeff McNeil RF Michael Conforto 2B Robinson Cano C Wilson Ramos 1B Dominic Smith 3B Todd Frazier SS Amed Rosario CF Juan Lagares P Jason Vargas
