New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce lineups for Wednesday
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 2m
Philadelphia (12-11) will have Vince Velasquez (0-0, 2.55) on the mound, while Jason Vargas (1-0, 9.58) will start for New York (13-10).
Tweets
-
I was 9 in ‘86, watched from my couch w/ mom & dad. In ‘99, I went to dozens of games w/ friends, some solo, hit every home playoff game, knew roster inside & out, nearly got ejected from Shea for heckling ATL bullpen... connected SO much with our underdogs!! cc: @mikepiazza31@matthewcerrone Over ‘86??? You high, bro?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Big Ben got Big Money https://t.co/JdKmaofsbHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Daniel Murphy just freaked outBlogger / Podcaster
-
Happy 20th Birthday, Shervyen Newton. Signed out of the Netherlands in 2015, Newton posted back-to-back seasons with an OBP of at least .400 & a wRC+ of at least 125 in 2017-18. Started the 2019 season with Columbia. Newton’s ranked the 5th-best #Mets prospect by MLB Pipeline.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @cowhitchurch: Steven Matz's terrible outing last week got me thinking of some of the worst pitching performances in history. The @baseballpro staff did a great job recalling some of their "favorite" memories, and I contributed one from 2006. A fun read! https://t.co/B3mYWhM86pMisc
-
Tina Charles catches up with ESNY's Magliocchetti. #NYLiberty @GeoffMags5490 https://t.co/nkBC5BvpwnBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets