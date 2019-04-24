New York Mets
Merriam-Webster to add “Tommy John surgery” to dictionary
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports 4m
Tommy John, a four-time All-Star pitcher, now has an achievement he never expected: he’s in the dictionary.
Amed Rosario is back in the linuep for what should be an exciting finale to the Mets' series with the Phillies ⏰: 7:10 p.m. ?: SNY ?: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbI https://t.co/qwv9HP6bvXTV / Radio Network
Callaway says no need to prep #Mets for tonight. "They know what to do. They’re going to have each other’s backs. It’s a team full of brothers in there, that will do everything they can to protect each other. So we’ll deal with whatever we have to deal with, appropriately.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Tonight’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM McNeil LF Conforto RF Canó 2B Ramos C Smith 1B Frazier 3B Rosario SS Lagares CF Vargas SP (1-0, 9.58 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
“I’m still fairly upset,” Gabe Kapler said, when asked about the end of last night’s game. Everyone on the Phillies side is. They need to win a game first, but there is some real anger stemming from last night.Beat Writer / Columnist
Terrible news https://t.co/RcX25bBI8tBlogger / Podcaster
