New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Thread: Phillies vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 7m

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Vince Velasquez (0-0, 2.55) vs. LHP Jason Vargas (1-0, 9.58)SNY • ESPN • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMThe Mets

Tweets