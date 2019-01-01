New York Mets

Metsblog
42748387_thumbnail

Amed Rosario returns to lineup as Mets host Phillies at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

The Mets look sweep the division-rival Phillies when they host the final game of a three-game set Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Tweets