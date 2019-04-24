New York Mets
Pete Alonso’s leadership making early difference for Mets - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 5m
Pete Alonso walked into camp for Mets spring training with a direct plan of action. He was going to make the Opening Day roster and he was not taking no for an answer. Fortunately for the rookie, that rejection never came.
Beautiful play to his right by Rosario, and then a beautiful scoop on the throw by Dom Smith. Beautiful. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
After the Mets come up empty with second and third and one out, Amed Rosario makes a terrific play to his right to retire Cesar HernandezBeat Writer / Columnist
What a play by Rosario and Smith #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @StephenJosiah13: WhoaBlogger / Podcaster
Hey now! (Cc: @TheRealSmith22).Blogger / Podcaster
The #Mets have left four in scoring position in the first three innings, trail the #Phillies 1-0. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
