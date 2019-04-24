New York Mets

Daily News
43080357_thumbnail

Pete Alonso’s leadership making early difference for Mets - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 5m

Pete Alonso walked into camp for Mets spring training with a direct plan of action. He was going to make the Opening Day roster and he was not taking no for an answer. Fortunately for the rookie, that rejection never came.

Tweets