New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets thrilled with everything about rookie phenom Pete Alonso -- hitting, fielding, passion and leadership | Newsday
by: Brian Heyman Special to Newsday Updated April 24, 2019 9:29 PM — Newsday 39s
Manager Mickey Callaway has become a big fan of the slugging first baseman, who says he's living his fantasy.
Tweets
-
I mean, we are at the point we commend an outing in which he got 14 outs? I’ll admit it was better but not being able to get through 5 innings is a big problem, especially when this is a “good” Vargas outing.@michaelgbaron And you can’t understate how good of an outing it was for Vargas too.Blogger / Podcaster
-
When will DiComo break and give this guy his due?@AnthonyDiComo Follow meBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@Buccigross Carl Hagelin and (deep sigh) Justin Williams #bucciovertimechallenge #arangerandtheguywhofinishedtherangersBeat Writer / Columnist
-
3 for the Philadelphias in the 8th. The Mets now trail 4-0. #ComebackTV / Radio Network
-
Aho (Fishy)/Backstrom #bucciovertimechallenge @BuccigrossBlogger / Podcaster
-
These two things are true at the same time, in my little opinion : Ron Darling’s absence is deeply felt at the ballpark and on the broadcast Todd Zeile is really goodBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets