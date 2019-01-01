New York Mets

Jason Vargas shows command vs. Phillies

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- As if Jason Vargas needed any additional scrutiny entering his fifth start of an uneven season, Gio Gonzalez provided it earlier Wednesday, half a country away. In allowing Gonzalez to sign with the Brewers for a mere $2 million...

