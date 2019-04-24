New York Mets

New York Post
Rhys-hoskins2

Rhys Hoskins gets his revenge as Phillies deny Mets sweep

by: Mike Puma New York Post 18s

Rhys Hoskins received the last laugh after all. The Phillies slugger got a rematch with Jacob Rhame from the previous night in the ninth inning Wednesday and delivered retribution with a two-run homer

Tweets