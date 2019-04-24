New York Mets
Rhys Hoskins gets his revenge as Phillies deny Mets sweep
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 18s
Rhys Hoskins received the last laugh after all. The Phillies slugger got a rematch with Jacob Rhame from the previous night in the ninth inning Wednesday and delivered retribution with a two-run homer
Todd Frazier on Hoskins: “[Hoskins] didn’t get hit by the pitch, but he thought he would slow-play it around the bases. It’s something that I guess is a part of it. He hit a home run, so I really haven’t thought that much into it. We’ll see. We’ve got a lot more games to play.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Time is running out https://t.co/R04WOdaVR0Blogger / Podcaster
One of these guys made the second round of the #StanleyCupPlayoffs2019. The other is playing golf. ?Blogger / Podcaster
For reference, in 2018 Jacob Rhame threw 47.0 % of his major league pitches out of the strike zone. So he does tend have issues with his control. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Instead of a brawl, Rhy Hoskins let the baseball do the talking. Story on the #Mets 6-0 shutout loss to the Phillies: https://t.co/wzx2dyCjraBeat Writer / Columnist
? ?The media can complain all they want about upsets but by God we got rid of Toronto, Pittsburgh, and Tom Wilson in one fell swoopBlogger / Podcaster
