New York Mets

Mets 360
43084328_thumbnail

Gut reaction: Phillies 6, Mets 0 – 4/24/29

by: Matt Netter Mets 360 6m

In a game that seemed poised for a slug fest, the Mets and Phillies saw their fifth starters engage in a surprising pitching duel. The Phillies managed just one run against Jason Vargas in 4.2 inni…

Tweets