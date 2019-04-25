New York Mets
Mets shutout by Phillies as bats go quiet in series finale - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1m
Instead of a bombastic brawl, Rhys Hoskins let his bat do the talking. The Phillies first baseman saw two pitches from Mets reliever Jacob Rhame sail over his head in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game. Rhame later said the pitches were unintentional,
Todd Frazier on Hoskins: “[Hoskins] didn’t get hit by the pitch, but he thought he would slow-play it around the bases. It’s something that I guess is a part of it. He hit a home run, so I really haven’t thought that much into it. We’ll see. We’ve got a lot more games to play.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Time is running out https://t.co/R04WOdaVR0Blogger / Podcaster
One of these guys made the second round of the #StanleyCupPlayoffs2019. The other is playing golf. ?Blogger / Podcaster
For reference, in 2018 Jacob Rhame threw 47.0 % of his major league pitches out of the strike zone. So he does tend have issues with his control. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Instead of a brawl, Rhy Hoskins let the baseball do the talking. Story on the #Mets 6-0 shutout loss to the Phillies: https://t.co/wzx2dyCjraBeat Writer / Columnist
? ?The media can complain all they want about upsets but by God we got rid of Toronto, Pittsburgh, and Tom Wilson in one fell swoopBlogger / Podcaster
