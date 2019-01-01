New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rhys Hoskins Trolled The Mets With A Leisurely Stroll Around The Bases
by: Chris Thompson — Deadspin 4m
Brawny Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins smashed a moonshot homer to left in the top of the ninth inning of Philadelphia’s 6–0 win over the Mets Tuesday night. The dinger came at the expense of Mets reliever Jacob Rhame, who then had to endure Hoskins...
Tweets
-
That could have been really bad https://t.co/zxJuLEeKkaBlogger / Podcaster
-
A Lou Williams dagger https://t.co/zAbIXtp85LBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jimmy: You suck Bryce: That's fine Jimmy: You suck Bryce: I heard it a lot worse last night Mets fans have made a lasting impression on Bryce in NYCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A Shohei Ohtani sighting https://t.co/vpuQ36jlLWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimBritton: With @MattGelb, how baseball’s unwritten rules helped awaken a Mets-Phillies rivalry https://t.co/geaXnVgYnx https://t.co/FyYydi9nSVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
With @MattGelb, how baseball’s unwritten rules helped awaken a Mets-Phillies rivalry https://t.co/geaXnVgYnxBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets