New York Mets

Deadspin
43086376_thumbnail

Rhys Hoskins Trolled The Mets With A Leisurely Stroll Around The Bases

by: Chris Thompson Deadspin 4m

Brawny Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins smashed a moonshot homer to left in the top of the ninth inning of Philadelphia’s 6–0 win over the Mets Tuesday night. The dinger came at the expense of Mets reliever Jacob Rhame, who then had to endure Hoskins...

Tweets