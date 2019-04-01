New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Exclusive: Bradley Marquez on Returning to Baseball
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Minors 9s
Both Bradley Marquez, the NFL wide receiver, and the Texas Tech men’s basketball team found themselves in unfamiliar environments on the night of April 8.Marquez watched the Red Raiders inte
Tweets
-
RT @TimBritton: The reasons behind the tension at Citi Field this week. https://t.co/d7hqI6z2GZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rhys Hoskins gets his revenge against Jacob Rhame with 34-second HR trot as Phillies blank Mets, 6-0 https://t.co/4vRwJCyeEJ @DeeshaThosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
.@Amed_Rosario hosted some foster kids at yesterday’s game as part of his program, #RosariosKids. His new initiative looks to impact the lives of children through sport and mentorship.Official Team Account
-
RT @Josh_Macri: Revenge is a dish best served slow. #BBTN podcast w/@Buster_ESPN. @dschoenfield, @SlangsOnSports LISTEN: https://t.co/O6eVFhzrVW https://t.co/YMgzKEfhr2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
After the Mets' Jacob Rhame threw two pitches near Rhys Hoskins' head on Tuesday, Hoskins got his revenge Wednesday—and made sure to take his time https://t.co/HLidHq3mSZTV / Radio Network
-
Here’s @DPLennon on Rhys Hoskins’ revenge and the Mets-Phillies tension: https://t.co/zyFBhTh8Q1Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets