New York Mets

CBS Sports
43093967_thumbnail

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins trolls Mets with 34-second revenge trot around the bases after home run - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry @daynperry Apr 25, 2019 at 10:04 am ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 27s

Jacob Rhame buzzed him twice on Tuesday night, but Wednesday night belonged to Hoskins

Tweets